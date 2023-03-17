Another rain chance will be here this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The clouds will continue to clear out leading to fantastic weather to start the weekend.
Afternoon highs will reach 70 degrees today and that will be the high temperature you can expect most days over the next week.
Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see a bit more cloud cover early, but those should clear out by the afternoon.
No rain is expected tonight or tomorrow morning, but that could change Saturday afternoon. The front that just passed by could move back up during the weekend bringing us more rain.
That system will die out by midday Sunday and another round of rain is expected starting late Tuesday evening.
Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 70's into next week.
Lows will rise into the upper 40's.
- Today: Sunny and nice. High: 70°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Afternoon showers. High: 72°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!