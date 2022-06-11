Another hot day but a slight cool-down is coming!

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will range from the low 100s in the southeast to the low 110s in metro Tucson.
This means that the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase significantly, limit time outdoors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and stay hydrated. If you start to feel dizzy or have cramps in your arms, legs or abdomen, it's time to go indoors and hydrate!
Areas south and east of Tucson have a 20% chance of thunderstorms Sunday with 10% in metro Tucson. Gusty winds are expected around Bisbee, potentially reaching 35 mph, which could cause patchy blowing dust in nearby areas.
As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities. If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your pet's paws WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt, be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade.
A slight chance of thunderstorms are possible in the south and east portions of southern Arizona Saturday. Still, stay weather alert and listen out for thunder. The biggest concern continues to be dry lightning sparking new wildfires.
Monsoon officially starts this Wednesday! Models are showing an uptick in moisture in the next 6 to 7 days so think around this time next weekend and into next weekend. There is a 70% to 80% chance of above average rainfall. More details to come...
- Today: HOT and mostly sunny. High 110° (Record is 110° set in 2021)
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 105°