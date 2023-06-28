Another excessive heat watch has been issued ahead of this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will fall a bit over the next few days, but will still easily stay over 100 degrees. The wind is expected to pick up even more to end the work week.
Thursday and Friday could both see wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph in Tucson. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in Cochise county.
Wednesday was our only chance for rain this week in Cochise county as well. A few dry thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon on Thursday.
Another EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued starting this Saturday through Monday for all of southern Arizona.
Tomorrow and Friday will see highs between 104-108, but then starting Saturday we will see afternoons as high as 114.
July 4th will stay warm with no chance of rain.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. High: 106°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 74°
