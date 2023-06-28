 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Another excessive heat watch has been issued ahead of this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will fall a bit over the next few days, but will still easily stay over 100 degrees. The wind is expected to pick up even more to end the work week.

Thursday and Friday could both see wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph in Tucson. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in Cochise county.

Wednesday was our only chance for rain this week in Cochise county as well. A few dry thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon on Thursday.

Another EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued starting this Saturday through Monday for all of southern Arizona.

Tomorrow and Friday will see highs between 104-108, but then starting Saturday we will see afternoons as high as 114. 

July 4th will stay warm with no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. High: 106°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 74°

