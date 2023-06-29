Another excessive heat warning is in effect for this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will fall a bit over the next few days, but will still easily stay over 100 degrees.
Friday could see wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph in Tucson. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in Cochise county.
We are also expecting conditions so dry that we will barely see any cloud cover between Friday and Tuesday.
Another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued starting this Saturday through Monday for all of southern Arizona.
Starting Saturday, afternoon highs will range from 110 to 115 around the Tucson area.
July 4th will stay warm with no chance of rain.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 73°
