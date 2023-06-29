 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 109 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another excessive heat warning is in effect for this weekend

  • 0
Heat-warning
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will fall a bit over the next few days, but will still easily stay over 100 degrees. 

Friday could see wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph in Tucson. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in Cochise county.

We are also expecting conditions so dry that we will barely see any cloud cover between Friday and Tuesday.

Another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued starting this Saturday through Monday for all of southern Arizona.

Starting Saturday, afternoon highs will range from 110 to 115 around the Tucson area. 

July 4th will stay warm with no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. High: 104°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 73°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Recommended for you