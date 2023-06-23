An excessive heat watch has been issued for next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will begin to warm up over the weekend and more sunshine is expected. This will lead to high temperatures over 110 for next week.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued starting Monday through Tuesday for all of southern Arizona.
Saturday and Sunday will see highs between 104-108, but then starting Monday we will see afternoons as high as 113.
High temperatures will continue to fluctuate between 108 and 114 through next Saturday.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
The humidity at the mid levels has almost entirely moved out so not much cloud cover, let alone rain, is expected for at least 7 days.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 71°
