An excessive heat watch has been issued for next week

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee
Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will begin to warm up over the weekend and more sunshine is expected. This will lead to high temperatures over 110 for next week. 

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued starting Monday through Tuesday for all of southern Arizona.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs between 104-108, but then starting Monday we will see afternoons as high as 113. 

High temperatures will continue to fluctuate between 108 and 114 through next Saturday.

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

The humidity at the mid levels has almost entirely moved out so not much cloud cover, let alone rain, is expected for at least 7 days.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 66°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, warm. High: 104°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 71°

