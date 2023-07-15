An excessive heat warning will remain in effect until Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will continue to be the main story through the rest of the weekend.
Afternoon high temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be between 108 and 112.
This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through Monday for all of southern Arizona.
We are also tracking small chances of rain as well especially near the border with Mexico.
A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 80-84 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 70's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 82°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, isolated rain. High: 109°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 82°
