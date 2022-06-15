 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Southern Arizona

  • 0
hotwx

hot weather wx

TUCSON (KVOA) - Excessive heat will last through Thursday afternoon and then a wind shift and some humidity will bring rain chances to Southern Arizona as early as late Thursday.

Isolated showers are expected in Cochise county Thursday and those chances should creep over to Tucson by Friday afternoon.

As of now the biggest question mark for our rain chances will be humidity. The last few model runs have shown less and less available water for storm development, but enough is still there for some rain chances. 

Everything else is in place for the rain. The wind will be coming out of the southeast, the temperatures will be warm and we are forecasted to have plenty of sunshine early in the day to build up the instability. 

It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.

Rain chances will start to drop and temperatures will increase again early next week. 

  • Tonight: Hazy then clear. Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 111°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear. Low: 77°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you