...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Afternoon thunderstorms and heat are staying in the forecast this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon high temperatures will stay between 105 and 110 for most of the upcoming week. Weak thunderstorms will be possible each day as well. 

This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through at least Wednesday for all of southern Arizona.

We are also tracking a chance of rain for most of southern Arizona. 

A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.

The timing for these storms will be during the middle of the afternoon and the early evening every day through next weekend.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, isolated rain. High: 106°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 79°

