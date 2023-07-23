Afternoon thunderstorms and heat are staying in the forecast this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon high temperatures will stay between 105 and 110 for most of the upcoming week. Weak thunderstorms will be possible each day as well.
This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through at least Wednesday for all of southern Arizona.
We are also tracking a chance of rain for most of southern Arizona.
A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.
The timing for these storms will be during the middle of the afternoon and the early evening every day through next weekend.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, isolated rain. High: 106°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 79°
