Afternoon highs will stay around 80 today and tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a cloudy weekend, more sunshine is expected for this afternoon. This should help our temperatures get close to 80 degrees once again.
Most of Tucson is likely to see their temperature stop around 77-79 degrees for today.
Much of Santa Cruz and Cochise counties will stop in the mid 70's.
More heat will be here Tuesday and the sunshine will hold. During the evening you will start to notice more clouds building along with higher humidity.
This combo will lead to small rain chances early Wednesday morning with a few pockets of heavy rain.
Thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon in areas that don't see rain during the first part of the day. Severe weather is not expected.
Rain totals are projected to be between 0.25" and 0.5" with the best chances being during the afternoon and the evening.
Snow is unlikely below mountain peaks.
After the rain ends we will see a slight dip in our temperatures. Just a bit below normal, but we should rebound by the weekend.
- Today: Clouds clearing, warm. High: 78°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 81°
