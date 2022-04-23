Afternoon high temperatures will continue to rise this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will continue to increase over the next few days and peak in the upper 90's by Tuesday before falling back down.
Sunday will have highs in the mid 80's but after that we will be back in the 0's for at least four days.
We likely won't see our first triple digit day this week, but Tuesday could get close with highs ranging between 95-98 degrees around Tucson.
Thankfully the winds will continue to die down as well which will help limit our fire danger.
Overnight lows will continue to hover between the mid 50's and low 60's over the next week.
There is no chance of rain anywhere in southern Arizona over the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 49°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 86°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and mild. Low: 50°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!