After more heavy rain Sunday, we will return to normal at the start of the week

Weather Alert



...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.7 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
State Highway 83
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 125 PM MST, gauge reports indicate that flood waters continue
to impact Sabino Creek. River Center forecasts estimate that gages
should drop below flood stage in the late afternoon.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina
Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 123 PM MST, flood waters continue to impact Sabino Creek,
including the recreation area. The River Forecast Center estimates
that river gages drop below flood stage late this afternoon.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1040 AM MST, Earlier heavy rain in the past 12 hours
fueled a sharp rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the
wash was at 9.65 feet and appears to has crested with a small
gradual fall into the late afternoon hours. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late
this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy
rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the
threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening
through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in
normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely
continue overnight into early Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

After more heavy rain Sunday, we will return to normal at the start of the week

Tucson Rain

Rain in the forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) -Saturday has featured multiple flash flood warnings and that same threat will carry over for the first half of your Sunday.

There have also been a handful of strong to severe storms around southern Arizona, but since we have already seen so much rain and cloud cover our threat of severe storms has dropped to almost zero.

That does not mean these storms aren't dangerous, instead what you need to watch out for is still isolated pockets of heavy rain and flash flooding.

If there are any storms that produce strong winds and hail look for those in far western Pima county this evening.

We are still expecting another 1" to 1.5" of rain to fall between now and midday tomorrow.

We will return to a typical monsoon trend with highs in the upper 90's and scattered thunderstorms by Monday afternoon. 

  • Tonight: Scattered rain. Low: 71°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. High: 87°
  • Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 71°

