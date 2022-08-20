After more heavy rain Sunday, we will return to normal at the start of the week

TUCSON (KVOA) -Saturday has featured multiple flash flood warnings and that same threat will carry over for the first half of your Sunday.
There have also been a handful of strong to severe storms around southern Arizona, but since we have already seen so much rain and cloud cover our threat of severe storms has dropped to almost zero.
That does not mean these storms aren't dangerous, instead what you need to watch out for is still isolated pockets of heavy rain and flash flooding.
If there are any storms that produce strong winds and hail look for those in far western Pima county this evening.
We are still expecting another 1" to 1.5" of rain to fall between now and midday tomorrow.
We will return to a typical monsoon trend with highs in the upper 90's and scattered thunderstorms by Monday afternoon.
- Tonight: Scattered rain. Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. High: 87°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 71°
