A windy Saturday will lead into a rainy Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - A cold front is dropping in from the north and will drop our temperatures, bring us breezy conditions and some rain overnight into Monday.
Friday is looking fantastic with warm temperatures in the upper 80's and sunny conditions early in the day.
The clouds moving in late Friday won't lead to rain, but we will start to see an uptick in wind speeds when they move into our area.
Saturday may feature a quick shower or two, but the main focus will be the wind. Wind gusts during Saturday afternoon could reach 25 mph in Tucson.
Our rain chances will sneak into our area in the afternoon Sunday.
No thunderstorms are expected, but a small chance of snow will be possible on top of Mt. Lemmon and Mt Graham if the rain holds on until the morning Monday.
- Today: Clouds building. High: 89°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 86°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!