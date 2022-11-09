A windy day will precede evening rain

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are tracking a cold front that is already moving into Arizona, but hasn't brought rain chances to our area just yet.
First we will have to deal with a windy day with gusts of 30 mph during the afternoon.
More clouds will start to take over in the middle of the afternoon. Any rain we may see will have to wait until the early evening in Tucson.
We are only looking at isolated chances for this evening and no chance of strong thunderstorms.
If we see rain it will be light at best. Rain totals will stay under 0.1" all across our area.
This weekend is looking fantastic with high temperatures back in the mid 70's.
- Today: Clouds building, breezy. High: 74°
- Tonight: Isolated showers, cloudy. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 67°
