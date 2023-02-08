A wind shift will cause our temperatures to rise over the next few days

TUCSON (KVOA) - A wind shift out of the south today will allow our temperatures to start to rise into the mid 60's.
Plenty of sunshine is expected and dry air will also be in place for the next few days.
Areas in Cochise county and Santa Cruz county will be a tad chillier with highs in the lower 60's.
Overnight lows will still be cold because of the dry air. Expect Tucson to fall into the mid 30's overnight with a handful of spots hitting the freezing point.
Our afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 70's by Thursday.
If we see any rain over the next week keep an eye on Sunday and Monday which is when the next cold front is projected to head our way.
- Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 66°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 71°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!