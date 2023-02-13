A wind advisory has been issued for Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the rain is over we will see more strong winds on Tuesday.
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of southern Arizona until early Wednesday. Wind gusts could exceed 45mph in Tucson and potentially 60 mph in higher elevations.
Those winds will calm and lead into our next rain and snow chance.
It will be chilly, but not cold enough for snow in Tucson late Tuesday. Cochise and Graham counties are the only ones with even a small chance of snow at that time.
The city of Tucson does have a small snow chance for early Wednesday.
The timing is our only question mark. What we need is the front to move in a tad later to allow our temperatures to fall fast enough, but overall this is likely the best chance we will see all winter.
We could see enough snow to stick on the ground for a few hours in the city and much more snow for the Catalinas, Cochise and Graham counties.
If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 35°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High: 60°
- Tomorrow Night: Clouds building, rain starting. Low: 32°
