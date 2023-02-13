 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
likely.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 2 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust making
travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A wind advisory has been issued for Tuesday

  • 0
Palm Trees Windy

Palm trees and mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the rain is over we will see more strong winds on Tuesday. 

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of southern Arizona until early Wednesday. Wind gusts could exceed 45mph in Tucson and potentially 60 mph in higher elevations.

Those winds will calm and lead into our next rain and snow chance.

It will be chilly, but not cold enough for snow in Tucson late Tuesday. Cochise and Graham counties are the only ones with even a small chance of snow at that time.

The city of Tucson does have a small snow chance for early Wednesday.

The timing is our only question mark. What we need is the front to move in a tad later to allow our temperatures to fall fast enough, but overall this is likely the best chance we will see all winter.

We could see enough snow to stick on the ground for a few hours in the city and much more snow for the Catalinas, Cochise and Graham counties.

If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.

  • Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 35°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High: 60°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clouds building, rain starting. Low: 32°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you