A wind advisory has been issued for this afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Due to the strong winds, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued starting this afternoon at 2 p.m. and has been extended to midnight.
The wind will start to pick up today along the border, but we won't see those strong winds in Tucson until the late morning.
Wind gusts during the day Wednesday could be as high as 30 mph for Tucson and 40-50 mph for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.
After the sunsets the wind will start to pick up even more. Tucson could see winds as high as 50 mph and the higher elevations could reach 65 mph.
Isolated rain will start to work its way into our area late this evening and better rain chances will take place overnight.
A few thunderstorms are possible between 7-9 p.m. but after that the temperatures will start to drop quickly and the snow level could come down to valley floors.
Snow is most likely to fall in northern Cochise and Graham counties. If it falls in Tucson look for a mix of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. and then only snow between 1 and 3 a.m.
As of now, confidence is low that Tucson sees anymore than just a quick dustings of only snow.
Snow totals in Graham and Cochise could be as high as a full inch of snow to potentially 2.5 inches.
Mountains could see as much as a full foot of snow.
Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Thursday and Friday.
We will be back in the lower 70s by the weekend.
- Today: Windy, clouds building. High: 61°
- Tonight: Rain then rain/snow mix. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Rain ending, sunny afternoon. High: 51°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!