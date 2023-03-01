 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

A wind advisory has been issued for this afternoon

  • 0
wind

TUCSON (KVOA) - Due to the strong winds, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued starting this afternoon at 2 p.m. and has been extended to midnight.

The wind will start to pick up today along the border, but we won't see those strong winds in Tucson until the late morning.

Wind gusts during the day Wednesday could be as high as 30 mph for Tucson and 40-50 mph for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

After the sunsets the wind will start to pick up even more. Tucson could see winds as high as 50 mph and the higher elevations could reach 65 mph.

Isolated rain will start to work its way into our area late this evening and better rain chances will take place overnight.

A few thunderstorms are possible between 7-9 p.m. but after that the temperatures will start to drop quickly and the snow level could come down to valley floors.

Snow is most likely to fall in northern Cochise and Graham counties. If it falls in Tucson look for a mix of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. and then only snow between 1 and 3 a.m.

As of now, confidence is low that Tucson sees anymore than just a quick dustings of only snow.

Snow totals in Graham and Cochise could be as high as a full inch of snow to potentially 2.5 inches.

Mountains could see as much as a full foot of snow.

Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Thursday and Friday.

We will be back in the lower 70s by the weekend.

  • Today: Windy, clouds building. High: 61°
  • Tonight: Rain then rain/snow mix. Low: 32°
  • Tomorrow: Rain ending, sunny afternoon. High: 51°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you