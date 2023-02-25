A storm will make its way through Tucson tonight

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have a fast-moving storm moving into southern Arizona around 11 Saturday night. The storm will last all night, into late Sunday morning, prompting gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour.
The low pressure system dropping snow in Los Angeles will bring snow to the mountains. Oracle and Vail could see snowflakes in the morning.
There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Mount Lemmon from 2a.m. to 11a.m. Sunday.
Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet in the Catalina mountains, Mt Graham, the Mule mountains in Bisbee and the Huachucas.
We’re in for a little warm up Monday and Tuesday, before a second system impacts the Tucson area on Wednesday and Thursday dropping the overnight lows below freezing once again.
Temperatures will bounce back by next weekend in Tucson, up to 69 on Saturday.
- Tonight: Cloudy, showers. Low: 40°
- Sunday: Gusty winds, rain, mountain snow. High: 52°
- Sunday night: Clear and cold. Low: 33°