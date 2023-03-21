A lot of wind, a little rain and more cold

TUCSON (KVOA) - A blustery Tuesday will continue into your Wednesday with Wind Advisories lasting through much of the day.
Winds could gust to 50 mph through the early morning hours for Tucson and into the evening hours for Cochise County before dialing back.
Our best chance of rain will be during the first half of the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be too cool for widespread thunderstorms, but one or two weaker storms could develop. Rainfall should remain light and mainly north of the City of Tucson.
The showers will end early Wednesday afternoon as the front moves in and ushers in sharply colder air.
After this system passes southern Arizona we are looking dry but chilly through the first part of next week.
Overnight: Windy, Spotty showers. Low 53°
- Wednesday: Windy with showers early. Breezy late. High: 62°
- Thursday: Sunny and cool. High: 63°
