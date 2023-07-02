 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 114 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the
lower elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

a HOT 4th of July ahead

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through the 4th of July as temperatures push to around 110°+ for the hottest spots...

A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the Southwest and that means temperatures are about to get even hotter! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today through Tuesday from Tucson to the west and north as highs range from 107° to 114°!

The most important thing to be aware of weather-wise this holiday is the heat! There will be an excessive heat warning today until Tuesday night. If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

With high pressure in place, all thunderstorm activity will remain south of the border over the next week but some isolated storms near the International Border will be possible. Unfortunately, heat will be the biggest impact all week long as high pressure sits overhead. Temperatures will push to near 110° almost all week long and additional Excessive Heat Warnings will most likely be issued. 

  • Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 110° (Record: 111° in 2011)
  • Monday: Sunny and very hot. High: 112° (Record: 111° in 1989)

