A hard freeze warning is in place once again tonight

TUCSON (KVOA) - More cold temperatures are headed our way tonight. Lows in Tucson could drop into the upper 20's.
The consistent dry air and cool north wind will allow our temperatures to drop quickly which is why we have a hard freeze warning in effect for most of Pima and Pinal counties until 8 a.m. tomorrow.
Make sure to cover any plants or pipes, bring in pets and of course check on neighbors that may have trouble in cold temperatures.
We are expecting lows like this every night for at least the next 5-6 days.
The next thing we are tracking is a front that may bring snow into Tucson.
Confidence now is low, but if we see snow it will be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday. Snow totals will stay under 0.25" and it won't stick for long.
Afternoon rain will follow and just like the snow, the rain will be light.
Sunshine and dry air will return early Tuesday after another bitterly cold morning.