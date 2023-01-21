 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A hard freeze warning is in place once again tonight

cold

TUCSON (KVOA) - More cold temperatures are headed our way tonight. Lows in Tucson could drop into the upper 20's.

The consistent dry air and cool north wind will allow our temperatures to drop quickly which is why we have a hard freeze warning in effect for most of Pima and Pinal counties until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Make sure to cover any plants or pipes, bring in pets and of course check on neighbors that may have trouble in cold temperatures.

We are expecting lows like this every night for at least the next 5-6 days.

The next thing we are tracking is a front that may bring snow into Tucson.

Confidence now is low, but if we see snow it will be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday. Snow totals will stay under 0.25" and it won't stick for long.

Afternoon rain will follow and just like the snow, the rain will be light.

Sunshine and dry air will return early Tuesday after another bitterly cold morning. 

