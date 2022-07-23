A few different factors could build or ruin our monsoon chances for Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong thunderstorms still can't be ruled our for Saturday evening, but they are looking increasingly unlikely. Sunday and Monday are still days to watch.
The dry morning, lack of morning sunshine and unfavorable winds mostly ruined what was setting up to be an active Saturday.
A few thunderstorms are still possible to build mostly near the US/Mexican border around sunset and a few areas could even see overnight rain.
If you are in Tucson there are a few things you will want to look for tomorrow morning. First, is it humid outside? Humid air in the morning means there is enough moisture for storm development in the afternoon.
Next, is there sunshine? Even if its humid widespread cloud cover can ruin storm development because sunlight helps bring up the temperatures and build the atmospheric instability you need for storms.
Lastly, did you already see rain overnight? It may be humid and sunny, but if you already saw the overnight rain your temperatures are likely much lower and there won't be time to bring the temperatures up high enough to create instability needed for strong thunderstorms.
If strong thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon in your area the main threats you can expect are flash flooding small hail and winds of 60 mph.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 79°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 98°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 77°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!