 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet weather pattern will develop into early next week.
Excessive rainfall from thunderstorms could led to flash
flooding, especially on Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

A few different factors could build or ruin our monsoon chances for Sunday

  • 0
lightningtucson

Lightning strikes the Empire State Building and other buildings causing debris to fall off during a severe thunderstorm in a sweltering NYC…Lightning strikes the Empire State Building and other buildings causing debris to fall off during a severe thunderstorm in a sweltering NYC

Ref: SPL34766 090608

Picture by: Jackson Lee / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Los Angeles: 310-821-2666

New York: 212-619-2666

London: 870-934-2666

photodesk@splashnews.com

 By Stephanie Weaver

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong thunderstorms still can't be ruled our for Saturday evening, but they are looking increasingly unlikely. Sunday and Monday are still days to watch.

The dry morning, lack of morning sunshine and unfavorable winds mostly ruined what was setting up to be an active Saturday. 

A few thunderstorms are still possible to build mostly near the US/Mexican border around sunset and a few areas could even see overnight rain.

If you are in Tucson there are a few things you will want to look for tomorrow morning. First, is it humid outside? Humid air in the morning means there is enough moisture for storm development in the afternoon.

Next, is there sunshine? Even if its humid widespread cloud cover can ruin storm development because sunlight helps bring up the temperatures and build the atmospheric instability you need for storms.

Lastly, did you already see rain overnight? It may be humid and sunny, but if you already saw the overnight rain your temperatures are likely much lower and there won't be time to bring the temperatures up high enough to create instability needed for strong thunderstorms.

If strong thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon in your area the main threats you can expect are flash flooding small hail and winds of 60 mph. 

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 79°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 98°
  • Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 77°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you