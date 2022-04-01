A fantastic weekend is in the forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon high temperatures will continue to be on the rise! We are expecting the upper 80's around the Tucson area and most of Pima county.
Cochise county will be a tad cooler, but they are still looking at at least the mid 70's.
The 90's will make a comeback, but not until the middle of next week. At that point we will only see highs in the lower 90's.
Overnight lows will continue their slow march to the mid 50's by the middle of next week.
There may be a few breezy days here and there, but nothing that will trigger a dust storm or a wind advisory.
There is no more rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 87°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 52°
