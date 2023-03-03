A fantastic and warm weekend ahead for southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today will be the last cool day we are expecting for awhile. Highs will stop in the 50's and we will see plenty of dry air and sunshine.
The wind has also calmed down a lot since Wednesday and isn't expected to be an issue at all this weekend.
Plenty of sunshine and dry air will stay around through the weekend, but few extra clouds may sneak in on Sunday.
We will see a big warm up starting tomorrow.
Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70's in Tucson and stay that way through the middle of next week.
If you are waiting for our next chance of rain next Thursday morning looks like the best chance.
- Today: Sunny and cool. High: 58°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 70°
