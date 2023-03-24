A bit of a breeze is expected this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Clear skies and mild temperatures will last through the weekend, but a very weak cold front could bring some gusty winds Saturday afternoon.
Since southern Arizona is already in the process of dry out and cooling down, we will not see any other significant impacts from the front other than the occasional breeze of 15-20 mph.
The temperatures in Tucson will stay in the upper 60's on both Saturday and Sunday.
Overnight lows and those morning temperatures are still expected to be chilly.
Lows in Tucson will fall into the upper 30's again and Cochise county will fall to the freezing point.
A southerly wind shift on Monday will start to increase both our afternoon and morning temperatures.
Highs by Tuesday could be upwards of 80 degrees in Tucson.
Rain looks unlikely, but by the end of next week we could see some light showers with the next cold front.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 67°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 37°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!