60's and sunny will stay through the middle of the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Below average temperatures are here for the next few days, but it will stay sunny and nice through early Wednesday.
Highs today in Tucson will range from the low to mid 60's. Santa Cruz and Cochise County will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 50's/lower 60's.
Overnight lows tonight will fall down to the mid 30's. Drier air will keep those cool temperatures around until the middle of this week.
We are tracking breezy conditions to return to southern Arizona Wednesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph for Tucson and 40 mph for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.
Isolated rain will start to work it's way into our area late Wednesday evening and better rain chances will take place overnight.
Severe weather is not expected. Pockets of heavy rain and strong winds are possible, but it will be too cold for any thunderstorm development.
Instead we need to keep an eye on a small snow chance for Tucson. If snow falls it will have to be between 3-5 a.m. and not much will stick to the ground because of the wet ground.
Higher elevations could see more snow.
We are only expecting around 0.25" of rain to fall at most with that next front.
Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Thursday and Friday.
We will be back in the lower 70's by the weekend.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 63°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 35°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 62°
