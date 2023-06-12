What to know during Monsoon Safety Awareness Week

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has declared June 11 through June 17 as Monsoon Safety Awareness Week.
Here are some reminders during Monsoon:
Stay off the roads if you can. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go the other way.
If you are caught on a flooded road, and water is rising around you, get out of the car and move to a higher ground and stay there. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.
If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, evacuate quickly if necessary.
Follow evacuation orders and don't return until officials say it's safe.
Stay away from floodwaters. Keep an eye out for snakes, insects, or other animals that may be in or around floodwaters in your home.
Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
If power line are down, don't step in puddles or standing water.
Download the 4Warn Weather app for real-time weather alerts.