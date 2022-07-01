4th of July weekend forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another quick round of showers and thunderstorms is possible for this afternoon and the early evening.
Today is starting off warm and humid like yesterday with a south wind which are all ingredients for monsoon.
For Tucson to see better rain chances we need more sunshine during the morning hours to build up energy for storms.
If we do see rain our first chance will pop up a bit before lunchtime and end around sunset.
No severe weather is expected. One or two stronger thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The upper level winds that move storms around are relatively low once again so our main threat is isolated pockets of flash flooding.
This weekend more sunshine and dry air is expected. Rain cannot be completely ruled out, but it is looking increasingly less likely Saturday and Sunday.
July 4th looks much better for the monsoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could start early in the day and last through the afternoon. Thankfully most of the rain is expected to end before the fireworks.
- Today: Isolated t/storms. High: 99°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 98°
