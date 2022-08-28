100 degree heat returns tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures have been creeping higher over the last week and could reach 100 as early as tomorrow.
A wind shift and misplaced highs and lows will lead to dry air moving into our area starting tomorrow. We will still see some small rain chances here and there through the week, but nothing close to what we have been experiencing.
Our rain chances aren't gone completely, but will take a back seat to the heat this week.
On or two strong thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks increasingly unlikely with dry air at the upper levels.
For those of you that are hopeful for that rain this week your days to watch are Tuesday and Friday.
High temperatures will also be increasing to around 100 degrees into next weekend, but nothing near record breaking is expected.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 100°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 76°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!