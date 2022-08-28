 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Covered Wells, Mountain Village, Kupk and Kots Kug.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

100 degree heat returns tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures have been creeping higher over the last week and could reach 100 as early as tomorrow.

A wind shift and misplaced highs and lows will lead to dry air moving into our area starting tomorrow. We will still see some small rain chances here and there through the week, but nothing close to what we have been experiencing. 

Our rain chances aren't gone completely, but will take a back seat to the heat this week.

On or two strong thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks increasingly unlikely with dry air at the upper levels.

For those of you that are hopeful for that rain this week your days to watch are Tuesday and Friday.

High temperatures will also be increasing to around 100 degrees into next weekend, but nothing near record breaking is expected. 

  • Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 100°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 76°

