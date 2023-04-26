Weather IQ 2022/2023 Overall Rankings

News 4 Tucson’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode headed out to Southern Arizona schools for his Weather IQ Challenge! Now that it's over, here is the overall rankings of the 2022/2023 school year.
Manzanita Elementary School (Feb. 22, 2023) — 500 *Winners
Tucson Hebrew Academy (Nov. 9, 2022) — 485
Sunrise Drive Elementary School (Oct. 19, 2022) — 475
Sonoran Science Academy (April 12, 2023) — 470
Fruchthendler Elementary School (Jan. 18, 2023) — 465
Tucson International Academy (March 29, 2023) — 465
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School (Nov. 16, 2022) — 450
F. O. Holaway Elementary School (Feb. 1, 2023) — 450
Tolson Elementary School (Dec. 7, 2022) — 435
Holladay Elementary School (Feb. 8, 2023) — 400
Robison Elementary School (Oct. 5, 2022) — 380
Sam Hughes Elementary School (Jan. 11, 2023) — 350