Warming up!

Beautiful day on tap with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for the warmest spots! Temperatures will continue to climb back into the 90s starting tomorrow with isolated storms this weekend into next week!
Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s but that doesn't last. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s this weekend but we have a chance for thunderstorms!
A broad area of low pressure is developing to the southwest and that will bring some moisture to Southeastern Arizona this weekend and into next week! The best chance for mostly dry thunderstorms on Saturday will be near the New Mexico border with better coverage on Sunday from Tucson eastward. This trend will continue into the new work week with a chance for daily thunderstorms and light rainfall! At this time trace to 0.25" will be possible from Tucson to the south and east.
Impacts include strong, gusty wind from thunderstorms, small hail, and lightning could potentially spark new wildfires. Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans as well. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
- Today: Sunny and comfortable. High: 86°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 91°