Excessive heat warning canceled in Tucson, storm activity picks up

Sunday the National Weather Service cancelled the excessive heat warning in place in Tucson.
The excessive heat warning was originally in effect until Thursday evening at 8:00 pm.
Temperatures will still remain in the triple digits, but enough moisture has moved in that temperatures are not going to be as hot as previously expected.
High pressure and moisture coming in from the south is enough to cause potential storms and showers, especially near the border.
Low risk of storms and showers across Southern Arizona, with an exception to Cochise county, which stands at a moderate risk of storms and showers.