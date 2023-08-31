US attorney’s office files legal motion to block a Titanic expedition planned for 2024

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or
13 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca, Newfield, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake and Ruby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

US attorney’s office files legal motion to block a Titanic expedition planned for 2024

The US government has filed a motion to stop a Titanic expedition planned for 2024. The wreckage of the Titanic seen in the Atlantic Ocean, north of Newfoundland, in 1996.

 Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The US government has filed a motion to stop a Titanic expedition planned for 2024, citing a law that protects and preserves the shipwreck as a gravesite.

The expedition has been organized by RMS Titanic Inc., a company that owns the exclusive salvage rights to the remains of the Titanic.

The legal battle comes just a few months after a Titanic tourist submersible vessel went missing and suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five passengers on board. The United States’ motion is not related to that incident, which involved just a tour of the wreckage rather than an effort to recover anything from the shipwreck site.

In the motion, filed in a federal court in Virginia, the US argues RMS Titanic Inc. must “obtain an authorization from the Secretary of Commerce” before conducting “any research, exploration, salvage, or other activity that would physically alter or disturb the wreck or wreck site of the R.M.S. Titanic unless authorized by the Secretary of Commerce.”

The remains of the Titanic were first discovered in 1985 on the Canadian continental shelf. In order to protect the wreck site from any potential harm or physical altering caused by American salvors, Congress passed the Titanic Memorial Act in 1986. The act directed the State Department and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration – which is under the Department of Commerce – to negotiate an international agreement, which entered into force in 2019.

RMS Titanic Inc. obtained the salvage rights through an order entered by the US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, in June 1994, according to the filing.

The US argued in court documents filed Friday, that per the international agreement, “RMST is not free to disregard this validly enacted federal law.”

A similar legal battle took place in 2020.

RMS Titanic Inc. had said they wanted to recover the ship’s radio – a request that was granted in May 2020 by a US district judge. In that filing, the court stated they found that the company’s plan “seeks to minimize disturbance to the rest of the Titanic wreck, including to the hull of the ship and the remains of those 1,500 souls lost in the sinking of the ship.” The US government, however, filed a legal challenge to stop that planned mission, which ultimately never happened.

RMS Titanic Inc. said in a periodic report filed this June that the company is planning for a 2024 expedition but does “not intend to seek a permit,” according to the motion filed by the US government.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Virginia told CNN, “We are not giving any additional statements beyond what’s contained in the filing at this point.”

CNN has reached out to RMS Titanic Inc. as well as the lawyer representing the company for comment.

The Titanic sank on her maiden voyage on April 14, 1912, after striking an iceberg in the North Atlantic. The ship did not have enough lifeboats for the approximately 2,220 people on board. More than 1,500 people lost their lives in the accident, and the Titanic became the most famous shipwreck in history.

