Two teens detained for sending a threat in Sahuarita high school

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two male students have been detained after allegedly sending a threat via text message or air drop involving a high school.
A student or students may have received a picture of a "grenade" with a threat possibly indicating of blowing up "the place" via text message or air drop, according to SPD.
While on the scene, information was received that there were possible shots being fired on campus, however officers were not able to confirm any shots being fired.
There are no known injuries to student or staff at this time.
Authorities are still on campus.
Access to the campus is blocked.
Authorities ask people to remain off campus at this time.
Parents are being requested to park at the SUSD district auditorium parking lot at 350 W. Sahuarita Road.
One of the students, reportedly had a "fake grenade" which has been taken by SPD.