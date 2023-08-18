Two suspects are wanted for robbery in north Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two robbery suspects in a white car.
On July 8, PCSD was called to reports of a robbery at a Circle K in northern Tucson.
According to PCSD one of the men was armed with a gun during the robbery.
If anyone has information on the identity of either of these two suspects, please call 9-1-1, or they can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE