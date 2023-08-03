Two members of the ‘Tennessee Three’ seek to win back remainder of their terms in special elections

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, whose expulsion sparked a nationwide controversy in April, are seeking to retain their seats Thursday in special elections.

 AP, USA Today Network

(CNN) — The two young, Black Tennessee state House Democrats whose expulsion sparked a nationwide controversy in April are seeking reelection Thursday.

Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were thrown out of their seats in a move that effectively canceled out the votes of their tens of thousands of constituents. Their expulsions by the Republican majority, which cited breaches of decorum, came after the lawmakers had led a gun control protest from the statehouse floor in response to a Nashville school shooting that left three children and three adults dead. Their protest alongside state Rep. Gloria Johnson led to them being dubbed the “Tennessee Three.” Johnson, a White woman, also faced an expulsion vote, but was not ousted.

Jones and Pearson were quickly returned to their seats by the local officials with the authority to temporarily fill legislative vacancies in their areas – Jones by the Nashville Metropolitan Council four days after his ejection, and Pearson by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Memphis six days after his removal.

Still, their expulsions triggered special primary and general elections required by Tennessee law, and Republican Gov. Bill Lee set the dates.

Thursday’s special elections in their overwhelmingly Democratic districts are all but certain to make official their return for the remainder of their two-year terms.

Jones, who first won District 52 seat with no Republican opposition in the 2022 general election, faces Republican Laura Nelson, a largely unknown candidate.

Pearson faces no Republican opposition for his District 86 seat, but little-known independent Jeff Johnston is on the ballot. Pearson had initially won his seat in a special election: after the October 2022 death of state Rep. Barbara Cooper, Pearson won a January special Democratic primary and was appointed by commissioners the next day, since he was unopposed in the March special general election.

Meanwhile, in eastern Tennessee, Republican state Rep. Timothy Hill is also heavily favored in a special election to hold onto his seat.

The seat – District 3 – was vacated when Republican state Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned in April amid allegations he had sexually harassed an intern.

Hill, a former state lawmaker, was appointed by the Johnson County Commission to fill the seat temporarily. He won the June primary and is heavily favored against Democratic challenger Lori Love in Thursday’s special election.

Hill represented a previous version of the district, first winning in 2012 and holding office until he ran for Congress in 2020 – a race in which he finished second in the GOP primary.

Democrats have not fielded a candidate in the current or previous iteration of District 3 since 2012, when the party’s nominee lost to Hill by 55 percentage points.

The elections will have no bearing on control of deep-red Tennessee’s Republican-dominated legislature, since the GOP holds a 75 to 24 seat supermajority in the House.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

