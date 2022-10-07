Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 300 PM MST... At 219 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Sahuarita, or over Sahuarita. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit. This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 42 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH