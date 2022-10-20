Tucson inmate escapes from Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are currently searching for an inmate that escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday.
Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the complex while other inmates were being released from custody, according to investigators.
Alday was being held on domestic violence aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Deputies ask to avoid the area near Mission Road and Silverlake at this time.
He is being described as Hispanic, 6'0, 185 pounds with a short brown buzz cut and brown eyes and was last seen wearing boxer shorts and no shoes.
Anyone with his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.