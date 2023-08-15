Tucson Climate Leaders celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act’s first anniversary

Today, Arizona State Senator Rosanna Gabaldon joined climate advocates to celebrate the first anniversary of the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act is a large legislative package that is aimed at fighting inflation, lowering deficit, reducing the price of prescription drugs for seniors, and reducing the country’s carbon emissions. Speakers highlighted how the IRA is already making changes to the world by helping to address extreme weather events like extreme heat and how to make the power grid more resilient.
The IRA’s investments will greatly improve Tucson by increasing the city’s durability toward harsh weather conditions and will greatly improve the environment for future generations.
Dora Vasquez, the Executive Director of Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans explains, “Many vulnerable communities are at risk with the harsh weather conditions. Extreme weather is not only an environmental issue but a matter of safety, health, and economic sustainability,” She explains, “Seniors, young children, and low-income families are vulnerable to heat related health concerns. These historic IRA investments are a critical step in the right direction to help address the climate crisis and protect our people. But at the same time, the IRA provides economic incentives to help be part of the solution as we transition to clean energy.”
The anniversary event was held at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, an eco-friendly beacon that is in the fight against climate change. The church uses solar panels that currently provide approximately 80% of its electricity. The church also serves as a local hydration station for Arizonans facing extreme heat.
Yara Marin, Regional Director of Interior West, explains that “Only after a year of the IRA we are starting to see the real power of how these investments can directly and immediately benefit our community.” “Arizonans know what to do to meet the challenge of the climate crisis. Now, thanks to the IRA, we’re giving them the resources they need to make it happen.”
Karen Peterson, Board Chair of Tucson 2023 District, says “the Inflation Reduction Act is incredibly important because the climate crisis requires a comprehensive approach. This law empowers individuals and groups to take on big challenges like reducing pollution from the transportation sector, conserving water, and increasing energy efficiency in homes. This will all be in ways that make sure our low-income neighborhoods are able to realize these benefits.”
Speakers expressed the importance of continued support for critical climate investments and called on leaders to reject any attempts to reduce funding. They believe in the importance of an ongoing commitment to tackle climate change and adapting our world to its future changes to better our world and to give future generations a clean planet.