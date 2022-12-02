ZooLights returns at Reid Park Zoo this holiday season

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you're looking for something fun to do this holiday season, head over to Reid Park Zoo as they host their annual holiday lights event.
Beginning on December 2nd to December 30, visit Reid Park Zoo for their annual ZooLights event.
They will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The zoo is also collecting donations of cans of food and new unwrapped toys for kids and pets.
If you bring any one of those items, you will receive $1 off admission for ZooLights.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.