Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150.Fire weather zone 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

White House spotlights first pets on National Pet Day

The White House is putting the first pets on display for National Pets Day.

The Biden's family cat, Willow, was captured doing "work" around the White House in a video posted to The Dodo's social media on Monday.

The video, which was shot in coordination with the East Wing, outlines the short-haired gray tabby's three jobs, which include testing the "nap capacity of every single desk," keeping a "very close eye on the White House birds" through a window and searching "every room for treats."

"Willow has made herself right at home at the White House," the caption reads. The video also shows the first lady playing with Willow in the East Colonnade and it includes footage from the first time they met.

Willow first caught Biden's eye at a campaign stop in 2020, according to information provided by the first lady's press secretary Michael LaRosa, when the cat jumped on stage and the owners of the farm where the event was being held noticed the "immediate bond" they shared.

She officially moved into the White House in January and her name was inspired by the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The Bidens' also have a puppy named Commander that they added to their family in December after their beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13.

Commander was featured for National Pets Day in an Instagram post by The Dogist.

Their other German Shepherd, a rescue named Major, has been living away from the White House after a handful of aggressive incidents involving staff at the White House.

