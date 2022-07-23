 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet weather pattern will develop into early next week.
Excessive rainfall from thunderstorms could led to flash
flooding, especially on Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

This dog led rescuers to his owner after he fell 70 feet on a hike

  • Updated
  • 0

A dog is being lauded as a "real-life Lassie" for leading rescuers to his owner after he fell during a hike.

The dog's owner, a 53-year-old man, fell nearly 70 feet during a hike with his canine companion on July 12 in Nevada County, California, according to a Facebook post from Nevada County Search and Rescue.

But it wasn't until the next day that the man was able to reach an area with cell service and call for help. His steep fall left him with a broken hip and ribs. Twenty-five search and rescue members were dispatched to help look for the man.

His dog, a border collie named Saul, ran 200 yards and found two members of the search party, leading them back to his owner, according to the Facebook post.

"At first we didn't believe it because it sounded like a movie," said Sergeant Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, according to CNN affiliate KCRA.

"When they came back and actually described it to us, the reality was that they had followed the dog directly to the victim."

First responders received the call around noon on July 13, said Haack. With Saul's help, they were able to locate the man by 7:00 p.m. that day.

"(Saul) was jumping up and down and spinning around in circles," Haack said, according to KCRA. "He took them right to the victim."

The searchers helped move the man to an air ambulance to safely take him to a hospital, said the department on Facebook.

And Saul was taken back home and "given a well-deserved dinner," said the department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

