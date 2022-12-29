Shelter in Sierra Vista suspending dog viewing area

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is suspending public access to its primary dog viewing area due to "kennel cough."
They are also putting dog adoptions and walking on hold for about two weeks until "kennel cough" can be contained.
“While cases of kennel cough are typically no worse than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and get them ready for adoptions again as soon as we can,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says. “We ask that owners hold off on turning in any dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks to help conserve kennel space while large dog adoptions are suspended.”
For more information, call the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at (520) 459-4151.
The shelter is located at 6799 E. Hwy 90.
They are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.