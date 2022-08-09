Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brawley Wash and Black Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 343 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Casas Adobes,
or near Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 341 PM a spotter reported a
two trees down near Thornydale and Cortaro roads.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates,
Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and southeastern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Flowing Wells, or 8 miles southeast of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 225 and 255.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 84.
Route 79 between mile markers 94 and 100.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.

  • Updated
  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) -- It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.

A lawsuit filed by the DOJ described shocking conditions for the animals. Government inspectors found that the beagles were denied veterinary care for easily treated conditions and were instead killed. They were denied food. Over eight weeks, 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure. Some dogs suffered injuries when they were attacked by other dogs in overcrowded conditions.

The company denies the allegations but closed. The animals are now being cared for by the Humane Society of the United States while it works to move the dogs out of the lab and, eventually, to loving homes.

The dogs are being moved to organizations across the country. A few even made their way to Kansas and Missouri.

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society has taken in eight beagles — four adults and four puppies. When we visited the shelter, they’d been there about a week. Prior to that, they only knew life in a cage.

“When they first came in, they were petrified,” said Jasmine Kyle, Director of the SEK Humane Society. “They’re getting adjusted with human interaction and know what a toy is.”

The first order of business was naming them.

“None of them had names; they were products,” said Kyle. The dogs were tattooed on their ears with a number. “So, when they entered the front door, we named them because that’s what they deserve. There are two males. Five-year-old Robert and 1-year-old Copper. A female, Nellie, is the oldest in the group at 7. Then Daisy and her pups — Lily, Tulip, Lavender and Rose. All the dogs are receiving veterinary care and learning to socialize.

The placement of the beagles has been particularly challenging because shelters across the country are at capacity. Kyle said SEK Human Society is at capacity for large dogs but was able to take a few of these smaller dogs.

“If it had been Labs, [we] would have had to say, ‘No,’” said Kyle. “There was nowhere to put them.”

The beagles staying at SEK Humane Society are in good physical shape, considering what they’ve been through. They are all being treated for coccidia, which is a common intestinal parasite. They are expected to pass their medical examinations soon. After that, the beagles will be up for adoption.

The shelter has received a lot of attention because of the beagles. When they are ready to move on to their permanent homes, they will post a date and time where those wanting to adopt the puppies can apply. However, Kyle cautions against adopting to be part of a moment.

“Never adopt for a story,” said Kyle. “Please, never adopt for a story.”

Kyle asks “would-be” dog parents to do it for the right reasons and consider other animals for adoption.

“We absolutely understand that everybody loves the kids but most shelters, including ours, are at full capacity,” said Kyle. “Make sure that you’re looking at everybody, not just one.”

The Human Society hopes all the attention being focused on the beagles will be a learning moment about animal testing. Many consumers unknowingly support it when they buy certain products. The Humane Society of the U.S. says large companies such as, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal and others test on animals. They want consumers to make better decisions when buying products.

We wondered why beagles are the popular breed for testing. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it’s because Beagles are small, docile and breed well.

Our investigation also found a connection between that shut-down facility in Virginia and the University of Missouri. In 2016, researchers bought puppies for testing. An article in PubMed reported researchers chemically burned the puppies’ eyes during a seven-week period. The puppies were killed after the experiment ended. MU previously defended the experiment, saying animal research is important and the animals were treated humanely during the testing. The research hoped to benefit animals and people with corneal injuries, including veterans.

A spokesperson for the University of Missouri pointed out that facility was under different ownership at the time and had a clean track record.

