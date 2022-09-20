Police escort man from Reid Park Zoo after breaking in, officials say

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man broke into the Reid Park Zoo Sunday morning, zoo officials said.
Police officers escorted the individual off the property, the zoo said.
No animals or humans were harmed in connection to the incident.
In a statement, Reid Park Zoo officials said the following:
“We know that people trespassing into the Zoo can pose serious threats to themselves and the animals and we are glad that no one was hurt, but we are taking this incident seriously. We are grateful to Tucson Police Department who responded quickly and to the staff who quickly responded with the Zoo’s emergency protocols.”