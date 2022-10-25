Pima Animal Care Center holding 'Halloween Spell-tacular' event

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a “Spell-tacular” event this Sunday.
Halloween’s Spell-tacular event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 4000. Silverbell Road.
A scavenger hunt will lead families throughout the facility and help them to learn more about shelter programs and adoptable animals.
The event will also include games, music and a doggy play session. Multiple food trucks will be at the event.
According to Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services for PACC, this event is crucial as the shelter is facing a capacity crisis with more than 500 dogs in the facility.
All adoption fees are currently waived. A $20 licensing fee does apply for adult dogs. PACC adoptions staff will be ready to meet potential adopters and help them find the best fit for their families.
For more information, visit www.pima.gov/animalcare.