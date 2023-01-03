PACC still looking for people to adopt

TUCSON (KVOA) — There are 12 dogs left on the euthanization list, and they need your help to get adopted or they will be euthanized.
“Since the new year, we have already taken in 77 dogs,'' said Pima Animal Care Center Public Information Officer, Kayleigh Murdock.
Due to New Year’s Eve firework celebrations, the noise typically scares cats and dogs causing them to run away from home to hide.
“We see this every year. The best thing that people can do to prevent something like this is to have identification on their animal, that might be a collar and tag, a microchip or a combination of both," said Murdock.
The influx of dogs is keeping the shelter at critical capacity with more than 400 animals.
The last time News 4 Tucson visited PACC, there were at least 20 dogs on the euthanization list, now there are 12 left waiting to be placed in a new home.
“So a lot of these dogs, are really good dogs that just need a chance. They need someone to come meet them and learn about them and give them a chance in their home, whether that be foster, so just a temporary home or an adoptive,” said Murdock.
If you recently lost your dogs, PACC has some tips to help you find your furry friend.
“Look around your community. Talk to people in your area, talk to your neighbors. Put up signs. A lot of times animals are close to home and that might be that they're in the vicinity still hanging out, or someone in your neighborhood has picked them up and they're at their house now."
Eight dogs have been taken off the euthanization list but 12 more need your help. Click the link below to save a dog from being put down.