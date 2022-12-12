 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

PACC offers $100 incentive for 1st 100 dogs going to rescue, foster, or adoptive homes

  • Updated
  • 0
PACC may be forced to euthanize animals for space, shelter officials say
Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON (KVOA) — As Pima Animal Care Center continues to face critical capacity, they are now offering an incentive to those who help out.

The first 100 people who adopt or foster a medium-to-large dog from the shelter can get a $100 credit at its Central Pet Store.

On Monday, PACC said they took in 131 dogs and 46 cats over the weekend, joining the more than 500 pets at the shelter.

“We are keeping dogs in offices, lobbies, and meeting rooms and are out of space for incoming dogs,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “We need to find placement for at least 100 dogs immediately.”

PACC is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit Adopt a Pet - Pima County

