PACC offers $100 incentive for 1st 100 dogs going to rescue, foster, or adoptive homes

TUCSON (KVOA) — As Pima Animal Care Center continues to face critical capacity, they are now offering an incentive to those who help out.
The first 100 people who adopt or foster a medium-to-large dog from the shelter can get a $100 credit at its Central Pet Store.
On Monday, PACC said they took in 131 dogs and 46 cats over the weekend, joining the more than 500 pets at the shelter.
“We are keeping dogs in offices, lobbies, and meeting rooms and are out of space for incoming dogs,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “We need to find placement for at least 100 dogs immediately.”
PACC is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit Adopt a Pet - Pima County.