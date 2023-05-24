PACC looks to home dogs as disease spreads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Due to an increase in dogs being diagnosed with distemper in their facility, The Pima Animal Care Center is asking for the public’s help in getting 75 dogs foster or adoptive homes.
Distemper is a contagious disease among canines like dogs and coyotes. Causing fever, lethargy, anorexia, and respiratory illness. In its terminal stages, it can even cause neurological issues and death. It is commonly found among shelter dogs that have never been vaccinated.
Although the shelter can be easily isolated on the occasional case of distemper, an exposure to several dogs makes it difficult to sufficiently isolate the disease. Especially during the already ongoing space crisis.
“This situation comes at a difficult time for PACC,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. “Pima County has consistently stepped up to help our shelter dogs in times of great need, and we are hoping that that will be the case this time around as well.”
To protect friendly, healthy stray dogs from distemper, PACC is starting a “3 to thrive” program. Those who find these types of dogs are invited to temporarily bring them to PACC to receive their vaccinations. The finder is than allowed to return and pick up the pup three days later when they have been able to take the full effect of the vaccine.
Those looking to foster dogs are asked can either visit the shelter directly or sign up here.
PACC is located at 4000 N Silverbell Road and is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All adoptions are free, and pets come microchipped, spayed or neutered, and with age-appropriate vaccinations. Adult dogs require a $20 licensing fee. To learn more about available PACC pets and services, please go to www.pima.gov/animalcare.