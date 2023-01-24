PACC is fully reopened

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Animal Care Center is back up and running after a week-long shutdown.
A case of "Strep Zoo" caused the center to close adoptions but now adoptions have now resumed.
As soon as PACC reopened Tuesday, at least 15 people were waiting in line to adopt a furry friend. The shelter is open for adopting and fostering, along with emergency in-takes.
“We were closed for several days due to the strep zoo outbreak which has largely resolved, so we haven't seen any new cases in several days. We are seeing some cases of pneumonia still in dogs in the shelter. We want to be careful in regards to exposure," said Public Information Officer for PACC Kayleigh Murdock.
The shelter has already taken in more than 40 animals. It is near critical capacity but with the large intake of animals today that could make things worse. So far there are 9 dogs on the euthanization list.
“We do still have some dogs on the euthanization list but as dogs start to come after the emergency closure we do expect to see the numbers start rising again," Murdock added.
If you want to adopt a furry friend click the link below.