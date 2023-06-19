PACC has lifted intakes of animals

Tucson (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center needs your help.
They want people to adopt or foster animals.
For awhile they paused intakes to get control of an outbreak of contagious diseases at their shelter.
It was lifted over the weekend.
During that time 45 rescues were brought to PACC.
The goal to get a clean break between the currents and the ones coming in.
Kayleigh Murdock is the spokesperson for PACC.
"Right now we haven't sent out enough dogs to do that."
She said they currently have over 300 dogs, and a little over 100 cats.
She added, "So we're kind of walking on a balancing act trying to keep those dogs separate from our existing population and find everybody homes while also reducing kennels."
Finding homes or fostering dogs like Django. He's a stray who was brought to the shelter almost 300 days ago. He's a pit bull mix.
He does good with other dogs, and is a little shy with people until he gets to know you.
PACC officials commented there's no need to be concern about adopting an animal that's been in the shelter spreading any diseases.
"What we know is that animals that have been vaccinated for distemper that's the DHPP shot that your vet should give your pet every year. They're protected against distemper so that's a positive in taking any of these dogs home."
Terry Hart is a PACC Foster and trained Trixie to "Sit, sit, shake, good girl."
Trixie is also up for adoption. Hart fostered her for three weeks.
"She's really mellow, she's house trained, she sits in front of the door when she wants to go out. She sits in front of the door when she wants to come in."
Hart highly recommends fostering to help ease the overcrowding.
"100 per-cent. You have an vet issues you call them, you bring the dog back they deal with everything. It's like renting a dog but it's free."
Cynae Vasquez is looking to adopt a pet to help with the influx of pets.
"Just like to help with the overgrowing of how many are here in the shelter. We can always do our part in the community."
To adopt or foster, visit their website here or call 520-724-5900.